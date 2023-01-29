Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $10.56 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Dover worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Dover by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $144.98 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $171.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average of $132.14.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

