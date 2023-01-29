Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 880,624 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.7% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.0% in the third quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 479,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

