Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NetApp by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in NetApp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

