Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AES worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in AES by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus increased their target price on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

AES Stock Down 2.4 %

AES stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -134.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AES Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

