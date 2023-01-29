Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 479 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,608,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,516,000 after purchasing an additional 247,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.6 %

DRI stock opened at $148.37 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $152.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.48 and a 200 day moving average of $135.11.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,260. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.04.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

