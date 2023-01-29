Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Cut by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Chubb by 29,309.1% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 99.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,274,000 after buying an additional 434,799 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 507.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after buying an additional 376,859 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $64,747,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Chubb by 60.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 882,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,572,000 after purchasing an additional 331,002 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

NYSE CB opened at $227.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.03 and its 200 day moving average is $202.88.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

