CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $200,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,728 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $156.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

