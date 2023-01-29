Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $12.22 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tesla by 358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,617,672,000 after buying an additional 4,766,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,903,000 after buying an additional 2,209,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.57.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock worth $4,490,152,834. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $177.90 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

