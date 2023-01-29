Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $308.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

