Commerce Bank Acquires 3,253 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $333.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.30 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.67.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.