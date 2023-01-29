Commerce Bank Boosts Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 340.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,795 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Catalent by 45.8% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 25.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 3.0% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Catalent by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 50.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.12.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,874 shares of company stock worth $233,414 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTLT. KeyCorp cut their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Catalent from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

