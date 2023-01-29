Commerce Bank Buys 61,205 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 602.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,205 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $92.62.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

