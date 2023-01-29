Commerce Bank Has $3.77 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 2,327,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,666,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 519,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,363,000 after buying an additional 35,791 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL opened at $327.47 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $492.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.21 and a 200-day moving average of $345.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.83.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

