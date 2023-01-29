Commerce Bank Sells 105 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,399 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,055 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,638 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $132.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.27. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

