Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $104.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average is $100.06. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.02.

