Creative Planning Buys 12,832 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,624 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,658 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,403,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,372,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 177,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.03.

CLF stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

