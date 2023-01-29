Creative Planning Buys 1,453 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $180.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.52.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

