Creative Planning Buys 581 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:PKI opened at $138.56 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $190.56. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.90.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

