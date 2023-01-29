Creative Planning Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 13.2% in the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 134,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 47.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 2.3 %

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $177.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

