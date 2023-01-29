Creative Planning Grows Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of KN stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knowles news, Director Daniel J. Crowley purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,815.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.