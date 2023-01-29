Creative Planning Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 285,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 150.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59,159 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP opened at $129.03 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average is $123.58.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.64.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

