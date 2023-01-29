Creative Planning Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $23,088,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.14 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.