Creative Planning Invests $1.23 Million in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 818,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $3,237,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $1,982,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth approximately $839,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Nutex Health in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Nutex Health Stock Performance
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter.
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
