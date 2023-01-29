Creative Planning Purchases 1,005 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $55.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $73.30. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.56.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.74 million. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

