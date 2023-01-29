Creative Planning Sells 2,576 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 17,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $302.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.78. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $658.47. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.52.

In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

