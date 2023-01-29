CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 235,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 51,504 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 38.9% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 24,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX by 5.0% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 128,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Stock Down 0.2 %

CSX stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

