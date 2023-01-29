Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Increased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,135,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,673,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,766,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,642 shares of company stock worth $11,186,060. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $418.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.22. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

