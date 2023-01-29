DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Autohome were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.

Autohome Price Performance

NYSE ATHM opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.21. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $40.89.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.83%. Research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.