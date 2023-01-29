DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 338.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 48.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $16.84 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.92 million, a P/E ratio of 187.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.79). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2,444.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

