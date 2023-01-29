DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $149,000 Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in JOYY were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 616.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $37.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

JOYY Increases Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.47. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $586.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.16 million. Research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.