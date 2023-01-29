DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $261,000 Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 171.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.2 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $156.67.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

