DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $241,000 in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of Consolidated Water as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Price Performance

CWCO opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.13). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.