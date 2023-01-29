DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Sensus Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter worth $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth $104,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Down 1.8 %

SRTS opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $146.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.55. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 34.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.