DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,416 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vontier were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 337.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 46,130 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 9.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 3.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 16.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

NYSE VNT opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.26. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.46 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 95.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.72%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

