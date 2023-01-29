DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 170,866 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 91.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170,866 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in SSR Mining by 6.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.79. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $166.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $53,799.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,134.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,086 shares of company stock valued at $405,284. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

See Also

