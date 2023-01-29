DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,797 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 20.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 273,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 244.44%.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

See Also

