DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 21,000 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after buying an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 583.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after buying an additional 492,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen cut their target price on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,701,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 24.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

