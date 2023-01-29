DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 27,786 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,786 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,214,000 after acquiring an additional 73,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,497,000 after acquiring an additional 63,938 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,016,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,313,000 after purchasing an additional 64,252 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 292,538 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

HI stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

