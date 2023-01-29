DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,821 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 849.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,349,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

