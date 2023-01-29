DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,423 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BRP were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $85.78.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.95. BRP had a negative return on equity of 2,046.73% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Further Reading

