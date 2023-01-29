Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 554,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 219,207 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $15,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 480.1% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,318 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,810 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,799 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

