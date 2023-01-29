DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.87. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

