Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Up 120.9% in January

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, a growth of 120.9% from the December 31st total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRMA shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Dermata Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dermata Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DRMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dermata Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.70% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

