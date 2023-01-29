Dogecoin Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion and $421.63 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00407286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015597 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017189 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Dogecoin (DOGE)?Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013, inspired by the then-popular Shiba Inu dog meme “doge.” The cryptocurrency’s blockchain has been built with underlying technology from Litecoin (LTC), a cryptocurrency often referred to as the silver to Bitcoin’s gold.The early Dogecoin community was well-known for taking on philanthropic projects, which included helping charitable organizations. It made headlines in 2014 after raising more than $25,000 worth of DOGE to let the Jamaican bobsleigh team attend the Winter Olympics in Sochi.In 2021, search interest for DOGE exploded after influencers associated with the popular WallStreetBets subreddit rallied users to try to get the cryptocurrency to the $1 mark. The rally was fueled on social media, with many jumping on the DOGE bandwagon.Celebrities, including Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk, later on started joking around the cryptocurrency, adding fuel to the fire. When the rally died down, and the cryptocurrency market entered a prolonged bearish period, Musk kept on supporting DOGE and moved to accept it for merchandise payments at Tesla.Who Created Dogecoin?Dogecoin was created by Jackson Palmer, a product manager at Adobe, and Billy Markus, a software developer at IBM. The cryptocurrency was initially created as a way to satirize the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies back in 2013, but received immensely positive feedback shortly after launch.The cryptocurrency initially used a randomized reward for block mining, but that reward was changed to a static reward in 2014. It uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined along with LTC.Why Does Dogecoin Have Value?Dogecoin, unlike cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, was designed to be abundant and circulate. At the time of writing, there are 132 billion DOGE in circulation, and the cryptocurrency does not have a maximum supply.As it was created as a meme some suggest it shouldn’t have any value. Supply and demand, however, dictate that DOGE’s value has moved up over time, partly as the cryptocurrencies starts being broadly used by the community and accepted as a payment method by large retailers. Tesla, for example, accepts DOGE payments for merchandise on its website.Investors also piled on DOGE as they speculated its price could surge in the near future. Its adoption may grow if it’s integrated into new products and services Elon Musk’s companies – which now also include microblogging platform Twitter – may launch over time.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.