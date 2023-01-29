Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

