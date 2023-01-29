EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.89

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.89 and traded as high as $19.07. EchoStar shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 116,857 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. Raymond James lowered shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

EchoStar Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $497.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.10 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,734,000 after buying an additional 93,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,471,000 after buying an additional 87,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 107,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 951,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 74,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

