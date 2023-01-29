Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 525,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Edify Acquisition were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Edify Acquisition by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 78,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,793 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Edify Acquisition by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 117,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edify Acquisition Stock Performance

EAC opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

