Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 46.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 171,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 54,651 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.8% during the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.2% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,647,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE LYV opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $80.60. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.



