Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ opened at $130.35 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.