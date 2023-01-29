Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in FOX by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 26.7% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

FOX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.